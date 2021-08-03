Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478,210 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Ferroglobe worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,500.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $976.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

