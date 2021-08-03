Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after acquiring an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,813 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

