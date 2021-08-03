Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Westlake Chemical worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

