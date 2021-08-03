Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of PRA Group worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

