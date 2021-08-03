Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TM opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

