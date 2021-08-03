Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of WESCO International worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

