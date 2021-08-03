Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 163,681 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

