Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

