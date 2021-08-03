Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.11% of Hooker Furniture worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

