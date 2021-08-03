Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.48% of Capital Bancorp worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,732.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,653 in the last three months. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

