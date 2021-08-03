Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Hibbett Sports worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

