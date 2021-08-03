Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.47 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50.

