Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

