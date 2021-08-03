Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Ladder Capital worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.