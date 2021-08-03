Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,887 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

