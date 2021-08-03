Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 175.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 615.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 257,337 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.11. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

