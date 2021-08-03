Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

