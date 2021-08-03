Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Graham worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Graham by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $666.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $651.21. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

