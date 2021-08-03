Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 581,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.