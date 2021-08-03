Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 179,241 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Flowserve worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 237,403 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

