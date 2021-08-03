Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 23,006 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fluor worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

