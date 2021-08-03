Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 27,804 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 211,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

