Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 75,107 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.46% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.94. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DRH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

