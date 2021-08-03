Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Calavo Growers worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $17,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGW stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

