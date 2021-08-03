Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Carter’s worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

