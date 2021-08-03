Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after buying an additional 63,428 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.66.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

