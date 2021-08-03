Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Adient worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Adient by 20.1% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 745,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Adient by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of ADNT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

