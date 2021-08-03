Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,840 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.