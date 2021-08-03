Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,314 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,384,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.06.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

