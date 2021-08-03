Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,347 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

INCY stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

