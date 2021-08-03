Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,357 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of Kaman worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kaman by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

