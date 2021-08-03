Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 18,605 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of F.N.B. worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

FNB stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.