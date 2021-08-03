Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.81% of Atrion worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Atrion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $634.21 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

