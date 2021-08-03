Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 58,958 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.86% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 530.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

