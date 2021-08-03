Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 93,831 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Southwest Gas worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.