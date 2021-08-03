Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,158 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of TripAdvisor worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TRIP stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

