AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $93.13 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

