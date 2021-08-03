AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.62-4.68 EPS.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 17,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $93.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

