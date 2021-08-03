Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.08. 2,318,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.25.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

