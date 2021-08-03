Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.03 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

