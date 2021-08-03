Amine Khechfe Sells 209 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.38. 462,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,747. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.42. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $328.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.25.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

