AMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $428,693.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $30.54 million and $428,693.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

