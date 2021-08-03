AmonD (AMON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,299.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,299.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00141966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.36 or 1.00580074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00852138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

