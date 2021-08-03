Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.73% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

