Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.48

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 1025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,072 shares of company stock worth $3,202,888. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.