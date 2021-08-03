Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 424.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,072 shares of company stock worth $3,202,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

