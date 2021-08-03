Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 664.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,431,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,782. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

