Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

