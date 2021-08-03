Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

