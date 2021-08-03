Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

